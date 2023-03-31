Jana next Kapamilya big star

Dalaga na talaga si ‘Ningning’ o si Jana Agoncillo na dating child actress.

Dahil nagkaroon ng pandemic, matagal din siyang nawala sa limelight, pero nang magbalik, marami siyang ginulat dahil magandang teenager na ito.

Sa ginanap na ‘Star Magical Prom’, ipinakilala si Jana bilang isa sa mga freshmen artist at siya ang nag-speech para sa kanyang batch.

Sabi niya, “Some of you were familiar with me since I was a child actress but because of the pandemic, just like my fellow freshmen, we also disappeared from the media for a long time and we’re stuck at home.

“But now, we are excited to face you tonight to be presented as the freshest faces of Star Magic. In other word, we restarted. But even though we weren’t that visible, our workshops and training are still ongoing for us to become a more effective and better artists.” Sinabi rin niya sa senior stars naman ng Star Magic na kailangan pa rin nila ang guidance at advice ng mga ito, “We look up to you and we want to know how to be you po.”

All ears and eyes kay Jana ang big bosses na present sa ‘Star Magical Prom’ kaya feeling namin, napansin siyang talaga. Pati netizens, puro papuri kay Jana lalo na sa pagde-deliver niya ng speech.

Mukhang siya ang next big star ng ABS-CBN, huh! (Rose Garcia)