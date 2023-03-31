Fritz Gaston malaki ang maitutulong sa Philippine sports – Dickie Bachmann

MALUGOD na tinanggap ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) ang pinakabago nitong commissioner na si Matthew “Fritz” Gaston na opisyal na nag-ulat sa opisina Biyernes, Marso 31, 2023.

“I thank His Excellency President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. for appointing Commissioner Gaston as part of the PSC Board,,” pahayag ni PSC Chief Richard ‘Dickie’ Bachmann.

“Commissioner Gaston’s extensive experience and leadership as a sports executive, former athlete and coach will certainly be an asset towards our goal of providing the most we can for our elite and grassroots athletes and the Filipino people.”

Si Gaston ay opisyal na itinalaga nitong Marso 24 subalit nitong Huwebes lamang opisyal na ipinahayag ang pag-upo nito sa pwesto sa ahensiya ng gobyerno sa sports.

“I am happy that we are coming into the second quarter of the year with a complete board. With Commissioners Olivia “Bong” Coo, Walter Torres, Edward Hayco and Fritz Gaston, the PSC board is full steam ahead in working to implement the agency’s policies, programs, and carry out the PSC’s mandate for a healthier citizenry,” ayon pa sa PSC chairman.

Si Gaston ay una nang nagsilbi bilang Commissioner ng Games and Amusements Board na nakatuon sa pag-aalaga sa mga propesyunal na atleta at mga sports.

“The coming months will be very busy for our national athletes and para-athletes, with the 32nd Cambodia Southeast Asian Games and 12th ASEAN Para Games, among other multi-sporting events we will participate in,” sabi pa ni Bachmann.

“Rest assured that the PSC board will give our 101% support to our Filipino athletes in their pursuit of sporting excellence.” (Lito Oredo)