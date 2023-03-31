Blu Girls bobomba sa Asian Softball

KASADO na ang Philippine National Women’s Softball Team (Blu Girls) sa kanilang kampanya bukas, Abril 2, kontra Hong Kong sa Asia Cup na gaganapin sa Incheon, Korea.

Dumating ang Cebuana Lhuillier-sponsored Blu Girls ng maaga sa Korea at inaasahang mapapasabak nang husto sa opener kontra sa Hong Kong.

Makakalaban naman nila ang strong national team ng host country South Korea in bilang afternoon match sa Day 1.

“The girls are in high spirits and I am confident they will perform well in this competition. They’ve been preparing non-stop in the past months and we in the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPhil) have ensured that they get the best possible preparations for this Asia Cup,” sabi ni ASAPhil President Jean Henri Lhuillier.

“We are ready! It’s time to show the world what we have been practicing for and I’m confident the girls will deliver. The goal is a podium finish and get one for the World Cup slots,” sambit ni Blu Girls coach Randy Dizer.

Siyam ang magtutuos kabilang ang world number 2 Japan, Chinese Taipei, China, Philippines, Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand at India sa continental title at three available tickets para sa XVII WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup na papalo sa Hulyo sa Europe. (Abante Sports)