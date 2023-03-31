April 5 half day pasok sa ilang opisina ng gobyerno

Idineklara ng Malacañang ang suspension ng trabaho sa mga executive department ng gobyerno simula alas-12:00 nang tanghali sa Abril 5, 2023.

Batay sa inilabas na Memorandum Circular no. 16 ng Office of the Executive Secretary, layon nito na mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga kawani ng gobyerno na maagang makabiyahe para sa pag-obserba sa Semana Santa.

“To provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe 06-07 April 2023, regular holidays, and to allow them to travel¬ to and from the different regions in the country, work in government offices on 05 april 2023 is hereby suspended from 12:00 o’clock in the afternoon onwards,” anang memorandum circular.

Gayunman, hindi kasama sa suspension ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na ang pangunahing mandato ay mag¬hatid ng pangunahing serbisyo gaya ng nasa health services, mga nakatutok sa mga kala¬midad at iba pang mga serbisyo.

Ipinapaubaya naman ng Malacañang sa mga pribadong sektor ang pagpapasya kung magpapa¬tupad ng suspension sa trabaho ng kanilang mga empleyado sa Abril 5.

“The suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the sound discretion of their respective employers,” dagdag ng memo circular.

Pirmado ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin ang nabanggit na memorandum. (Aileen Taliping)