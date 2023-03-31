WebClick Tracer

Friday, March 31, 2023

2 Pinoy prof kinilala ng Italian embassy

Nagkamit ng parangal bilang 2023 Italian Design Day awardee ang dalawang University of the Philippines Diliman Professor mula sa Italian embassy na bunga ng kanilang ambag at kontribusyon sa larangan ng disenyo at arkitektura.

Ito ay sina Dr. Raquel B. Florendo, propesor ng interior design sa UPD College of Home Economics at si Dr. Gerard Rey A. Lico, propesor naman ng architecture sa UPD College of Architecture.

Ilan sa mga kategorya ng naturang awarding ceremony ay education, Filipino architecture, urban landscape planning, industrial and product design, heritage, at marami pang iba.

“UP Diliman (UPD) faculty continue to make their mark on their respective fields as two professors were cited by the Italian embassy for their work in interior design and architecture,” ani ng UP Diliman sa kanilang Facebook congratulatory post.

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
