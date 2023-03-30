Hindi ready mag-nude sa stage: Juan Carlos ok makipaghalikan sa kapwa lalaki

Muling napansin ang underwear model na si Juan Carlos Galano dahil sa paglabas niya sa ‘ZsaZsa Zaturnnah: The Musical… ‘Yun Lang!’ na bida si Kim Molina.

Sa naturang musical kunsaan gumaganap siya bilang si Dodong, maraming topless scenes si Juan Carlos at may kissing scene pa siya sa aktor na si Phi Ramos na gumaganap bilang si Ada.

Dahil sa bagong exposure na ito ni Juan Carlos kaya naging bagong pantasya na siya ngayon ng mga accla.

“I’ve done a stage play and a musical back in elementary when I lived in Saipan. It feels good to be back onstage, and I still consider this my first time especially since every performance should feel like it’s your first time performing. I want to serve the audience my 110%. It definitely has its pressure as this is my first time after a long time,” sey pa niya.

Wala raw issue kay Juan Carlos ang magpa-sexy at makipahalikan sa kapwa lalaki on stage. Basta trabaho ay walang problema sa kanya.

“Film and theater are two completely different animals. I would say it was challenging stepping onstage in terms of adjusting my acting. Ang daming concepts that you need to be mindful of, like exploring the negative spaces, whereas in film, you are boxed in the limits of your frame. But I am not ready to do nudity in the theater.” (Ruel Mendoza)