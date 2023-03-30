WebClick Tracer

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Anti-red tape award iginawad sa Navotas

Ginawaran ng Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) ang pamahalaang lungsod ng Navotas bilang natatanging local government unit (LGU) sa maayos na paghahatid ng serbisyo sa publiko na iwas sa red tape at katiwalian.

Tinanggap ni Mayor John Rey Tiangco ang sertipiko mula kay ARTA Director General Secretary Errnesto V. Perez para sa maayos na daloy ng serbisyo sa siyudad partikular sa pagbibigay ng business permit, lisensya at paglalagay ng electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS).

“We are grateful to ARTA for granting us this recognition. This is a testament to our city government’s commitment to provide the highest level of service to our constituents,” ani Tiangco.

Sa ilalim ng pamamagitan ng eBOSS, naging mabilis ang pag-apply, pag-renew at pagbabayad ng mga negosyanteng Navoteño para maiiwasan ang red tape at katiwalian.

Pinasalamatan din ni Tiangco ang mga empleyado, partikular sa Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) dahil sa dedikasyon nila sa tungkulin kontra korapsyon. (Orly Barcala)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Related News

