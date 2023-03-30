10 TOYM awardee pinarangalan sa Malacañang

Ginawaran ng parangal nitong Huwebes ang 10 Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) 2022 sa isang seremonya sa President’s hall ng Malacañang.

Pinangunahan ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin ang paggawad ng parangal sa mga napiling natatanging indibidwal kasama ang TOYM Foundation Inc. President Chaye Cabal-Revilla.

Kabilang sa mga tumanggap ng parangal ay sina: Dr. Paul Gideon Lasco, physician at eksperto sa medical anthropology, sa kategorya ng Education at Academe; Manix Abrera, creator ng Kikomachine Komix para sa Literature, Culture and the Arts; Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho: Department of Health (DOH) Assistant Secretary and Director of Public Health Services Team (PHST) para sa ka­tegorya ng Health and Medicine; Dr. Ramon Lorenzo Luis Guinto: isa sa mga pioneer sa lara­ngan ng planetary health sa kategoryang Health and Medicine; Dr. Ronnie Baticulon, pediatric neurosurgeon, sa kategorya ng Health and Medicine;

Kasama rin si Rico Ancog, environmental educator, para sa Education and the Academe; Victor Mari Baguilat Jr, founder ng social enterprise Kandama, para sa Literature, Culture and the Arts; Kristian Cordero, Bicolano writer at filmmaker, para sa Literature, Culture and the Arts; Shawntel Nicole Nieto, founder ng One Cainta Program, sa kategorya ng Humanitarian, Civil Society or Voluntary Leadership; at Joanne Ascencion Valdez, city councilor ng Candon, Ilocos Sur, para sa Humanitarian, Civil Society or Voluntary Leadership. (Aileen Taliping)