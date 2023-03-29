Tots Carlos, Creamline buwis-buhay sa Game 3!

Mga laro ngayong Huwebes:

(MOA Arena/Pasay City)

Do-or-die Finals Game 3

5:30pm — Creamline vs Petro Gazz

WALA nang bukas kaya ibububos na lahat ng Creamline Cool Smashers, sa pangunguna ni Tots Carlos, ang buong lakas sa do-or-die Game 3 Finals laban sa delikadong Petro Gazz Angels ngayong araw sa 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference championship.

Matapos malasap ang masaklap na pagkabigo sa Game 1, rumesbak ng 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 15-6 five sets win ang Cool Smashers para itabla sa 1-1 ang serye.

“I think ‘yun talagang pinagkukuhanan namin ng lakas, ‘yung kung ano meron kami, ‘yung relationship namin sa isa’t isa, the family we have,” wika ni Carlos, tumapos ng 20 puntos sa Game 2 sa likod ng 17 atake, kasama ang 22 receptions.

Mahusay din ang pamamahagi ng bola ni Jia Morado De Guzman sa kinolektang 30 excellent sets.

“Petro Gazz is not a team that you can be complacent with, and we saw that earlier,” pahayag ni De Guzman. “That’s what we’re going to prepare for training tomorrow, and our best today has to be even better in the coming Game Three.”

Bukod kina Carlos at De Guzman, sasandal din ang defending All-Filipino champs kina Michele Gumabao, Jema Galanza at Ced Domingo pagdating sa atake at iskoring. (Gerard Arce)