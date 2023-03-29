NASUNGKIT ng Rotaract Club of Quezon City (RCQC) MediaTech ang ikalawang pwesto sa itinanghal na District 3780 3×3 basketball tournament na inorganisa ng Rotary Club of Loyola Heights, Marso 25, sa PSBA court, Quezon City.

Sa kabila ng maikling preparasyon bago lumahok sa torneo, pinatunayan ng mga manlalaro ng Rotaract RCQC Mediatech ang dedikasyon at teamwork upang masungkit ang mataas na pwesto sa naturang one-day league.

Nagpamalas ng galing ang mga manlalarong sina Kevin Rieta, Stephen Aian Bayzil Robles, Sebastian Adam Robles at Ralph Gerald Palma nang maipanalo ang kanilang unang laro kontra sa kapwa mahuhusay na players mula sa ibang club.

“Ito ay malaking achievement para sa ating club na lumahok sa tournament sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon. Our team have shown dedication, hard work and perseverance as they battle it out in the hard court against fellow competent players from other clubs,” pahayag ni RCQC Mediatech charter president Meric Mara.

“We at Rotary Club of QC MediaTech would like to extend our warmest congratulations to our players for their excellent performance throughout the tournament,” dagdag pa niya.

Naging matagumpay ang kampanya ng Rotaractors mula sa RCQC Mediatech sa buong suporta ng kanilang mga kasama sa RCQC Mediatech sa pangunguna ni president Mara, President Elect (PE) Sophia Quin Mara, Ways and Means chairman Kate Robles, Membership chair Soraya Villanueva Rieta, Mother and Child chair Joyce Luna at ng buong club.

“Sports have a way of bringing people together, fostering teamwork, and instilling a sense of accomplishment. And for the Rotaract Club of Quezon City MediaTech, the recent victory in the D3780 3×3 Basketball League is a testament to the power of these values,” wika ni PE Sophia Mara.

“This is a way of celebrating the spirit of teamwork and achievement, we are looking forward to more victories in the coming competitions,” pahayag naman ni Rotaractor Julia Luna na tumatayong muse ng team.

“Ang ipinakitang impressive teamwork, sportsmanship at skills ng ating team ay insiprasyon para sa aming lahat na Rotaractors. It is not only about winning the game, but also the camaraderie, determination, and discipline that they have shown throughout the tournament,” dagdag pa ni Luna.

Ayon pa sa mga miyembro ng RCQC Mediatech, napakahalaga ng collaboration, respect at perseverance na mga katangiang kailangan upang maitaguyod ang Rotaract’s mission na gumawa ng positive change sa lipunan.

“We hope that this victory will bring the team a great sense of pride and satisfaction and that it will motivate them to continue to strive for excellence in all their future endeavors,” pagtatapos ni charter president Mara. (Abante Sports)