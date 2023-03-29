Libo-libong katao jobless sa Turkey, Syria quake

Libo-libong katao ang nawalan ng trabaho matapos tamaan ng magnitude 7.8 ang Turkey at Syria noong Pebrero 6, 2023.

Ayon sa United Nations (UN), malaki ang iniwang epekto ng lindol sa mga trabahador at negosyo sa dalawang bansa.

Sa pagtaya ng International Labour Organization (ILO), nasa 657,000 manggagawa mula sa 11 probinsya sa Turkey habang 170,000 empleyado sa Syria ang naging jobless dahil sa lindol.

“We owe it to those who have lost so much in the earthquake to ensure that the principles of social justice and decent work are firmly embedded in the recovery and reconstruction process.” ayon kay ILO chief Gilbert Houngbo.

Samantala, nasa 35,000 naman na micro, small at medium-sized na negosyo ang apektado.

“The loss of these businesses goes beyond the loss in incomes and encompasses the cost of the physical damage to their infrastructure, such as buildings, equipment, and inventory,” dagdag nito. (Carl Santiago)