Walis kayo riyan! Christian Standhardinger, Ginebra sisipain Beermen

Semis Game 3 Miyerkoles:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

3:00pm – SMB vs Ginebra

(Gin Kings angat, 2-0)

5:45 pm – Meralco vs TNT

(Serye tabla, 1-1)

NAKAAMBA ang walis ng Ginebra matapos ang back-to-back wins sa San Miguel Beer sa kanilang PBA Governors Cup semis.

Kung hindi makuha sa sweep sa Game 3 ngayong araw sa Smart Araneta Coliseum, may dalawa pang tsansa sina Christian Standhardinger at ang ang Gin Kings sa best-of-five series.

“I mean, you start looking for that (sweep), saying you have that kind of lead then you open yourself up to be kampante,” ani coach Tim Cone. “And if you do that against a team like this, then you’re in big trouble.”

Pipiliting sundan nina Standhardinger, Jamie Malonzo, Scottie Thompson at Justin Brownlee ang 121-112 at 121-103 wins sa Games 1 at 2.

Ayon kay chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, sa 26 best-of-five series ay pang-apat na beses lang sa franchise history ng SMB na nalubog sa 0-2. Hindi pa sila nawawalis, pero sa unang tatlo ay natalo sa pare-parehong 3-1 decisions.

Siyempre, iiwas sa maagang bakasyon sina CJ Perez, Vic Manuel, Mo Tautuaa, Chris Ross, Cameron Clark at Beermen.

“As long as there’s a chance, my job is to push them to get … one win, which is Game 3,” giit ni coach Jorge Gallent. “This is not anymore about the Xs and Os. This is about the effort. We have to play with effort.” (Vladi Eduarte)