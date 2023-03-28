Colegio San Agustin student tigok sa football

Nagluluksa ang Colegio San Agustin (CSA) Makati matapos mamatay ang isa nilang student-athlete nang mag-collapse ito sa football game noong Linggo.

Sa inilabas na pahayag ng CSA Makati, hinimatay at bumagsak umano ang estudyante habang luma­lahok sa isang football varsity game sa labas ng eskuwelahan.

“It is with deep sorrow and regret that we announce the passing of one of our student-athletes last Sunday, March 26, 2023,” pahayag ng CSA sa inilabas nitong official statement sa kanilang Facebook page na pirmado ni Vice-Rector Fr. Julian Mazana, OSA.

“The student was participating in a football varsity game outside the school when he collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, but could not be revived,” dagdag nito.

Hindi pa aniya malinaw ang dahilan ng pagkamatay ng estu­dyante at naimporma­han lang sila na kailangan pa itong suriing mabuti ng ospital.

“The school is closely coordinating with the family and the hospital personnel for more details, and for any assistance which the school may provide. Meanwhile, we ask the community to join us in prayer for the student’s bereft family during this most difficult time,” dagdag nito. (Issa ­Santiago)