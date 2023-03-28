WebClick Tracer

NEWS

50% allowance bago duty ng mga guro sa eleksyon hinirit

Naghain ng resolusyon ang isang kongresista upang hilingin sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) na ibigay nang advance ang kalahati ng honorarium ng mga guro na magseserbisyo sa halalan.

Sa House Resolution 882, sinabi ni TGP party-list Rep. Jose Teves Jr. na maaaring simulan ng Comelec ang naturang scheme sa paparating na Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) sa Oktubre.

“In the interest of service, and in order to ensure that the necessary expenses like food and transportation of the teachers on the day of elections are supported, it is a must that they are provided with at least 50% of their honorarium prior to election day,” sabi sa resolusyon.

Nauna ng sinabi ng Comelec na ang mga board of election inspectors ay makatatanggap ng P8,000 hanggang P10,000 honorarium sa BSKE. (Billy Begas)

