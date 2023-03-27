WebClick Tracer

Monday, March 27, 2023

NEWS

Villafuerte: P20 per kilong bigas posible sa Masagana program

Itinulak ni National Unity Party President at Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte ang pagbuhay sa Masagana 99 program na ipinatupad noong panahon ni dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Ayon kay Villafuerte maaaring isama ang plano ng Department of Agriculture (DA) na magtanim ng higher-yielding hybrid seeds sa 1.5 milyong hektarya ng lupa ngayong tag-init sa pagbuhay ng Masagana program.

Sinabi ng mambabatas na ang pagdami ng suplay ay magreresulta sa mas mababang presyo na maglalapit sa target ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na maibaba ang presyo nito sa P20 kada kilo.

“The target of the proposed Masagana redux is to produce at least 129 cavans a hectare instead of 99 cavans,” sabi ni Villafuerte. “Higher palay yields will boost domestic supply of the staple, eventually pulling down its market rate to possibly as low as P20 a kilo as hoped-for by the president.” (Billy Begas)

