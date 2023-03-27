NGCP ginipit ng ERC, brownout nakaumang

Nagbabala ang National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) sa publiko hinggil sa posibleng rotational brownout matapos tanggihan ng Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) ang kanilang pakiusap sa buwanang extension ng ancillary services (AS) agreements, habang hindi pa natatapos ang competitive selection process (CSP).

Dahil sa AS naisasakatuparan ang tuloy-tuloy na pagdaloy ng kuryente mula sa generators patungo sa mga consumer at nagiging pangontra sa mga power fluctuation, ayon sa NGCP.

Kinontra ng ERC ang isinagawang pagbubukas at pagtanggap ng NGCP ng bid para sa AS noong Marso 14, 15, at 16, 2023 sa Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao.

“Many of NGCP’s AS agreements have expired. We have resorted to month-to-month extensions of our existing agreements to ensure the sufficiency of services while the procurement process is ongoing,” ayon sa NGCP.

“With ERC’s denial of this interim arrangement, our hands are tied. The Philippine Transmission Grid shall be vulnerable to power interruptions resulting from an artificial lack of AS. Without an existing ASPA, NGCP cannot nominate power plants to provide the critical services,” babala pa nila.

Nagpasaklolo na ang NGCP sa Department of Energy (DOE) para pumasok sa isyu, upang iwasan ang posibleng power interruptions. (Catherine Reyes)