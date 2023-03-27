Mapua student nakaginto sa Asia young designer awards

Itinanghal bilang gold awardee sa idinaos na Asia Young Designer Awards 2022 ang 3rd-year Architecture student na si Aldrich Remot mula Mapua University.

Sumali siya sa Architecture Category kung saan nagwagi ang kanyang entry na Bakaw-One, isang uri ng one-stop-shop government center.

Ayon sa official website ng AYDA, layunin ng kanilang patimpalak na linangin ang susunod na henerasyon ng mga Architectural and Interior Design students lalo na ang kani-kanilang angking talento.

Libo-libong estudyante mula sa iba’t ibang mga unibersidad at institusyon sa Asya ang lumahok sa kompetisyon.

Labis naman ang galak at pagpapasalamat na naramdaman ni Aldrich sa tagumpay niyang ito.

Sabi niya sa kanyang Facebook post, “I want to thank everyone who believed in me and pushed me to reach my ultimate goal. A huge amount of gratitude to my family for supporting me in whatever endeavor I try to pursue. To my special people, my close friends, my College friends, JHS best friends, SHS best friends, and Green squad, who have been there for me whenever I need help and energy to pull myself up.” (Moises Caleon)