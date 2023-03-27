WebClick Tracer

Monday, March 27, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
SPORTS

International Master Angelo Young, Mind Power Chess Team kampeon

NAGWAGI ang Mind Power Chess squad sa last two rounds para makopo ang team rapid title sa GM Eugene Torre FIDE Rapid Seniors Chess Team Tournament na ginanap sa Robinson Townville nitong Linggo ng gabi.

Naitala ng Mind Power Chess Team ang 2.5-0.5 parehong panalo sa Zugzwang Knights Kimurs at Team Balinas sa fifth at sixth round, ayon sa pagkakasunod, tungo sa 14.0 points at angatan ang 11 pang squads pra makopo ang premyong P20,000 at trophy.

Ang Mind Power Chess Team ay binubuo nina International Master Angelo Abundo Young, Roberto Biron at Gary Legaspi.

“This was a tough tournament but we are proud and grateful that we will be bringing home honors for our squad,” sabi ni Young na 8-time Illinois, USA champion.

Giniba ni Young si International Master Chito Garma sa board 1, habang panalo si Legaspi kay Eugene Trasfiero sa board 3 sa penultimate round. (Elech Dawa)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante