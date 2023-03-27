International Master Angelo Young, Mind Power Chess Team kampeon

NAGWAGI ang Mind Power Chess squad sa last two rounds para makopo ang team rapid title sa GM Eugene Torre FIDE Rapid Seniors Chess Team Tournament na ginanap sa Robinson Townville nitong Linggo ng gabi.

Naitala ng Mind Power Chess Team ang 2.5-0.5 parehong panalo sa Zugzwang Knights Kimurs at Team Balinas sa fifth at sixth round, ayon sa pagkakasunod, tungo sa 14.0 points at angatan ang 11 pang squads pra makopo ang premyong P20,000 at trophy.

Ang Mind Power Chess Team ay binubuo nina International Master Angelo Abundo Young, Roberto Biron at Gary Legaspi.

“This was a tough tournament but we are proud and grateful that we will be bringing home honors for our squad,” sabi ni Young na 8-time Illinois, USA champion.

Giniba ni Young si International Master Chito Garma sa board 1, habang panalo si Legaspi kay Eugene Trasfiero sa board 3 sa penultimate round. (Elech Dawa)