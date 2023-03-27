BBM tutuparin mga pangako sa Bangsamoro

Tiniyak ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na tutuparin ng gobyerno ang lahat ng pinangako sa Bangsa­moro.

“We, in the national government, will do our part to fulfil our commitments under the peace agreements and see its full implementation. We shall not waver from this,” ayon sa video message ni Marcos para sa ika-9 na anibersaryo ng paglagda sa Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro.

Sinabi ni Marcos na ang daan patungo sa matagalang kapayapaan ay palaging “under construction” pero tiniyak niya sa lahat na “we shall build and walk this path together so that our children and [future] gene­rations shall live lives of prosperity and of peace.”

“Ang kapayapaang ito na ating itinataguyod ay hindi lang para sa Bangsamoro, ito ay para sa bagong Pilipinas: mapayapa, masagana, nagkakaisa,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Aniya, nananati­ling matatag ang peace agreement at tatamasain ng Bangsamoro ang ka­ginhawaan sa mga susunod na taon.

“Under this administration, the political and normalization tracks of the peace agreement continue to gain momentum. Our partners in the BARMM continue to deliver on their commitments in both tracks, with the recent passing of the critical Bangsa­moro Electoral Code,” anang Pangulo (Prince Golez)