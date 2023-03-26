Romualdez inayudahan mga nilindol sa Davao de Oro

Nagtulong sina Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez at Tingog party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez upang mapabilis ang pamimigay ng cash assistance sa mga biktima ng lindol sa Davao de Oro.

Ang cash assistance ay mula sa Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) Program ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Bukod dito ay nagbigay ang Speaker’s Office ng kabuuang P500,000 kina Davao de Oro Rep. Maricar Zamora at Vice Gov. Tyron Uy para tulungan ang mga nasalanta.

“Natural calamities such as earthquakes are unforeseen, and the injuries and damage it causes are of no fault of the victims. So it is only just to allocate and direct the government’s ayuda program to victims of the Davao de Oro earthquakes,” sabi ni Speaker Romualdez.

Bagama’t hindi umano mapapalitan ang buong pinsala ng lindol, umaasa si Rep. Romualdez na makababawas ang tulong sa kanilang problema.

Umabot sa kabuuang 1,653 pamilya mula sa Compostela, New Bataan, Maragusan, Pagalan, at Maragusan ang nabigyan ng P3,000 hanggang P5,000 tulong sa ilalim ng AICS. (Billy Begas)