‘Kraken’ June Mar Fajardo 50-50 sa 32nd Southeast Asian Games

TADTAD ng bagito sa national team ang pool ng Gilas Pilipinas para sa 32nd Southeast Asian Games sa Cambodia sa May.

Misyon ng bubuuing Redeem Team na bawiin ang gold na inagaw ng Indonesia sa Hanoi SEAG.

“What we’ve gone through after that fateful day in Hanoi, both the wins and the losses in the various tournaments that followed, are, in effect, geared also toward bringing the SEA Games gold medal back to our shores,” ani Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio.

Sa Entry By Name list na ibinigay ng SBP sa Philippine Olympic Committee, kasama ang pangalan ni June Mar Fajardo pero kuwestiyonable ang six-time PBA MVP dahil nagpapagaling pa mula knee injury.

Nasa listahan din sina naturalized Justin Brownlee, CJ Perez, Chris ross, Marcio Lassiter, Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Christian Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle, RR Pogoy, Clavin Oftana, Poy Erram, Mikey Williams, Chris Newsome, Raymond Almazan, Aaron Black, Arvin Tolentino, Kevin Alas, Brandon Rosser, Schonny Winston, Kevin Quiambao, Jerom Lastimosa, Mason Amos, Ben Phillips, AJ Edu, Michael Phillips at Jeremiah Gray. (Vladi Eduarte)