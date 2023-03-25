WebClick Tracer

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Mga Pinoy nakiisa sa Earth hour

Nakiisa ang mga Pinoy sa ginanap na Earth Hour sa pangunguna ng Department of Health (DOH).

Ang tema ng Earth Hour ngayong taon ay “The Biggest Hour for Earth” kung saan ay nagkaroon din ng Run N’ Ride activity sa Quezon Memorial Circle.

“The DOH recognizes the crucial role of the environment in promoting the health and well-being of Filipinos. Hence, it is also our responsibility to care for the environment, as it would then take care of future generations of Filipinos,” ayon kay DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

“Makiisa po tayo dito dahil ang kalusugan ng kalikasan ay kalusugan din ng bawat tao,” dagdag pa nito. (Carl Santiago)

