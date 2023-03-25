WebClick Tracer

Saturday, March 25, 2023

NEWS

El Nido, Boracay swak sa Top 100 beach

Pasok ang dalawang naggagandahang travel destination ng ‘Pinas ang kanilang kakaibang ganda matapos mapasama sa ‘Top 100 beaches on Earth’.

Inilabas ito ng World Beach Guide, isang website na based sa England na nagrarango ng mga beach spot destination sa bawat sulok ng mundo.

Kabilang dito ang El Nido, Palawan na swak sa 4th spot habang ika-19th naman ang Boracay Island.

“El Nido is an unspoilt tropical paradise often referred to as the Philippines’ last frontier. Situated towards the northern tip of Palawan island El Nido is much more than just a single beach. In fact it comprises around 50 beaches set among a series of small islands, towering marble cliffs, lush tropical vegetation, ancient caves and enchanting lagoons,” paglalarawan sa El Nido.

Deskripsyon naman sa Boracay, “Now, many people will say that Boracay has been somewhat spoiled by too much tourism. Whilst there is no arguing that it is probably the most popular tourist destination in the Philippines, I think White beach still has plenty of charm. One thing that helps is that the beach is divided into three zones, or stations as they are referred to.”

Samantala, itinanghal naman na Top 1 ang Koh Kradan na matatagpuan sa Thailand na sinundan ng Matira Beach ng Indonesia. (Moises Caleon)

