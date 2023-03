Sparkle teen actor namatay sa aksidente

Malungkot ang official announcement post ng Sparkle GMA Artist Center sa kanilang Instagram account ngayong Biyernes ng umaga.

Namatay kasi sa vehicular accident ang teen artist nilang si Andrei Sison, 17-year old.

“Sparkle GMA Artist Center sadly announces the passing of one of its teen artists Andrei Sison, due to a car accident early this morning.

“Our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Andrei. We request everyone to respect his family’s privacy in this time of great loss and join us in praying for the eternal repose of his soul.

“He was a well-loved and much cherished member of the Sparkle family.

“We will miss you, Andrei. Be with God now.”

May isang nakausap naman kami na nagsabing isa si Andrei sa Sparkle Teens na ilo-launch ng Kapuso Network.

“Nag-taping pa raw sila kahapon ng ‘TikToClock’. Then next week naka-schedule pa siyang mag-guest sana sa ‘Family Feud’ kasama ang iba pang Sparkle teens.

“Ang narinig ko, nakapag-taping na rin si Andrei at ang iba pang Sparkle teens ng launch nila sa ‘All Out Sundays’. Pag-uusapan pa nga raw kung ano ang gagawin,” pahayag ng isang source namin.

Samantala, kaninang umaga rin ay nag-post sa kanyang Facebook ang talent manager-producer na si Manny V. Valera ng tungkol sa nasabing vehicular accident.

“Sad to hear from the father Marco Salvador that his son ANDREI SISON died from a vehicular accident along Commonwealth Ave this morning at 3am.

“Soon to be launched as one of the newest batch of Sparkle talents of GMA 7 next month, Andrei has trained for many months in acting, singing, dancing and public speaking and so excited and so ready to be launched.

“Andrei has been my youngest talent of DMV Entertainment and was entrusted to me by his father. There were so many plans and dreams for Andrei and family and God only knows why this happened. Gone too soon at 17.

“We love you ANDREI. We will miss you forever!”

Tinanong namin si Direk Manny (paboritong tawag sa kanya) kung si Andrei ba ay apo ng singer na si Marco Sison at yes ang sagot niya.

Ang veteran singer ang tatay ni Marco Salvador na ama ni Amdrei. Dati ring nag-artista ang tatay ni Andrei at parte ito ng Salvador clan dahil nanay ni Marco si Maritess Salvador (RIP) na kapatid ng aktres na si Alona Alegre (RIP).

Sa pamilya ni Andrei, taos-puso pong nakikiramay ang Abante. (Jun Lalin)