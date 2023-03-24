WebClick Tracer

Friday, March 24, 2023

METRO

SoKor tutulong sa oil spill cleanup

Tutulong ang Korean Coast Guard (KCG) sa Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) sa paglilinis ng oil spill sa Oriental Mindoro.

Ayon sa Korean Embassy, ito ang kauna-unahang pagkakataon na nagkaloob ng tulong ang KCG sa pagpigil sa marine pollution.

Darating sa bansa ang mga ito sa Marso 27 at mananatili sa loob ng isang linggo.

“This is the first time Korea has provided assistance for the prevention of marine pollution as Korea highly values the importance of restoring areas affected by environmental disasters and accidents,” ayon sa post ng embahada sa kanilang Facebook page.

Bukod sa mga technical expert, magbibigay din ang Korean government ng 20 tonelada ng sorbet pad at snare, 1,000 metro ng solid flotation curtain boom at 2,000 set ng personal protective equipment (PPE) sa Pilipinas. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

