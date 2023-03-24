Immigration hindi pa lusot sa NAIA aberya – JV

Pinasisiyasat ni Senador Joseph Victor ‘JV’ Ejercito sa Senado ang mga ulat ng ‘unprofessionalism’ at ‘inefficiency’ ng departure protocol at procedures ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) para sa mga international-bound passenger.

Nauna nang inihain ni Ejercito ang Senate Resolution No. 560 bilang tugon sa insidente kamakailan ng mga Filipino traveler na na-miss ang kanilang flight dahil sa nakakainis at hindi makatuwirang departure protocol at procedure ng BI.

“The power of the Bureau has been a subject of abuse over the years where there have been previous incidents of its officers subjecting travelers to a tedious and unreasonable departure procedure, causing travelers to miss their flights or their departure deferred by the officer altogether,” ayon kay Ejericto.

“There is an urgent need to review the processes and departure protocols being implemented by the Bureau for international-bound passengers to avert similar incidents and to ultimately protect every Filipino citizen’s guaranteed constitutional right to travel,” saad pa niya.

Inihalimbawa ni Ejericto ang kaso ng isang Pinay na na-miss ang flight patungong Israel matapos sumailalim sa mahaba, walang kaugnayan at hindi makatuwirang tanong ng isang immigration officer.

Paliwanag naman ng BI, ang luma­lalang sitwasyon ng human trafficking at illegal recruitment sa bansa ang nag-udyok sa ahensya na magpatupad ng mas mahigpit ng panukala sa mga pasaherong umaalis ng bansa.

Subalit sa 32,404 Pinoy na naantala ang pag-alis noong 2022, 472 pasahero lamang ang napatunayang biktima ng human trafficking at illegal recruitment.

May 873 biyahero naman ang nahuling nagsisinungaling o nagpipresenta ng mga pekeng dokumento. (Dindo Matining)