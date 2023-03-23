‘Pinas may krisis sa tubig – PBBM

Inamin ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na nakakaranas ngayon ng krisis sa tubig ang Pilipinas.

Sa kanyang pagdalo sa 6th Edition ng Water Philippines Conference and Exposition nitong Huwebes, binanggit ni Marcos ang mga estratehiya sa water treatment at flood control projects upang masolusyunan ang problema sa tubig.

“These are the kinds of stratagems that we have to employ, that we have to bring down to the grassroots level because the water crisis in the Philippines – and I call it a water crisis because it is,” wika ng Pangulo.

“I was very surprised in the past years, even as senator, even as governor, that no one was speaking about water problems. Whereas every single urban community and even some rural communities in the Philippines have a water crisis,” dugtong pa niya.

Aniya, ang problema sa water crisis ay may malaking epekto sa food supply, partikular ang irigasyon sa sektor ng agrikultura.

“And so when they say water is life, it’s not just a cliché, it’s a truism. And it is something that we must always keep in mind especially now,” wika ni Marcos.

Nilagdaan ng pangulo ang isang executive order upang likhain ang Office of Water Management, na layong pamahalaan ang water resources ng bansa at tumugon sa mga “environmental challenges.” (Prince Golez)