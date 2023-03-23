WebClick Tracer

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
SPORTS

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Marso 24, 2023/Biyernes / Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 6 Biglang Buhos, 4 Goldsmith, 1 Serafina, 5 Golden Sunrise

R02 – 3 Runaway Ten, 5 Pay D Lady, 4 Whamos, 8 Kain Touchme/Macha Green

R03 – 2 Manang Biday, 9 Ace Up, 7 Chase The Gold, 5 Aroma

R04 – 1 Auspicious, 6 Preethi, 4 Jambo, 7 Shelltex Gold

R05 – 3 Rancheros, 4 Galloping Ghost, 6 Maki Boi, 2 Chrome Soft

R06 – 6 Tininini, 4 Princess Belle, 1 Great Dane, 5 Mantigue Island

R07 – 10 Amelia, 12 Bordelle, 8 Sky Plus, 9 Kahit Sino Kapa

R08 – 7 Jubilum/Amor Mi Amor, 2 Since When, 6 Caloocan Girl, 13 Coal Digger

Solo Pick: Runaway Ten, Auspicious, Rancheros

Longshot: Tininini

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante