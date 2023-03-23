Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Marso 24, 2023/Biyernes / Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas
R01 – 6 Biglang Buhos, 4 Goldsmith, 1 Serafina, 5 Golden Sunrise
R02 – 3 Runaway Ten, 5 Pay D Lady, 4 Whamos, 8 Kain Touchme/Macha Green
R03 – 2 Manang Biday, 9 Ace Up, 7 Chase The Gold, 5 Aroma
R04 – 1 Auspicious, 6 Preethi, 4 Jambo, 7 Shelltex Gold
R05 – 3 Rancheros, 4 Galloping Ghost, 6 Maki Boi, 2 Chrome Soft
R06 – 6 Tininini, 4 Princess Belle, 1 Great Dane, 5 Mantigue Island
R07 – 10 Amelia, 12 Bordelle, 8 Sky Plus, 9 Kahit Sino Kapa
R08 – 7 Jubilum/Amor Mi Amor, 2 Since When, 6 Caloocan Girl, 13 Coal Digger
Solo Pick: Runaway Ten, Auspicious, Rancheros
Longshot: Tininini