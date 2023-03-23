Hontiveros: 33 sinuspinde mga pipitsugin ‘Mastermind ng Pharmally scam kasuhan!’

Bukod sa suspensyon, dapat din sampahan ng kasong kriminal ang mga opisyal ng gobyerno na sangkot sa maanomalyang pagbili ng pandemic supplies sa Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

Ayon kay Senador Risa Hontiveros, hindi lang dapat mga ordinaryong empleyado at mid-level official ang sinuspinde upang maimbestigahan, dapat ay sinama na rin ang mastermind ng anomalyang ito.

“Umaasa ako na uungkatin din sa imbestigasyon ang mga utak sa likod ng modus na ito, at hindi lamang ang hamak na empleyado at mga mid-level officials. Bagama’t COVID-19 test kits lang ang saklaw ng Ombudsman order, inaasahan din namin na magbubukas ng im­bestigasyon sa isyu ng PPE at iba pang overpriced procurements,” saad ni Hontiveros.

Nang tanungin kung sino ang tinutukoy niyang mastermind, sinabi lang ng senadora na “kasama sa pananaw ko po at bunga ng aming imbestigasyon, kasama si dating Department of Health (DOH) Secretary (Francisco) Duque.”

Sa committee report ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, wala nakuhang sapat na ebidensya para pakasuhan sa Ombudsman si dating Pangulong Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte.

Komento naman ni dating Senador Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, nais ng sambayanang Pilipino na makitang masampahan ng kasong kriminal ang lahat ng sangkot sa anomalyang ito.

“More than the administrative case, the Filipino taxpayer is interested in the filing of criminal charges. In the same vein, we want to see all those involved prosecuted and convicted,” tweet ni Lacson.

Nauna rito, pinatawan ng Office of the Ombudsman ng 6 na buwan suspensyon ang 33 dati at kasalukuyag opisyal ng Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service (PS-DBM) at Department of Health.

Kabilang sa pinatawan ng suspension order ni Ombudsman Samuel Martires ay sina PS-DBM Procurement Director Warren Rex Liong, na ngayon ay nagsisilbi na bilang Overall Deputy Ombudsman at dating DBM Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao at mga kawani at opisyal pa ng PS-DBM.

“After a careful evaluation of the records, this Office finds compelling reasons to place the respondents under preventive suspension pending investigation of the instant case. The overwhelming documentary proof shows that respondents’ evidence of guilt is strong,” nakasaad sa kautusan ni Martires.

“The gravity of these offenses coupled with the seriousness of their participation would warrant removal from the service,” dagdag pa nito.

Kinuwestiyon naman ni Liong ang pagsuspinde sa kanya, aniya, bagamat sya ang procurement director ay wala itong kinalaman sa naging tran­saksyon. (Dindo Matining/Tina Mendoza)