Dadaan sa butas ng karayom! CJ Perez, San Miguel dehado sa Gin Kings

Semis Game 1 Biyernes) (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

3:00pm – SMB vs Ginebra

5:45pm – Meralco vs TNT

WALA halos nagduda sa deklarasyon ni San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent na butas ng karayom na ang dadaanan para masikwat ang titulo ng PBA Governors Cup.

Lalo na sa Beermen na pangungunahan ng lokal na si CJ Perez, toka ang defending champion Ginebra sa best-of-five semis umpisa ngayong araw sa Ynares Center, Antipolo.

Tinalo ng Gin Kings ang SMB 3-2 sa semis ng parehong torneo noong 2016. Ngayong taon, wala sa Beer si prized center June Mar Fajardo, hindi rin naglalaro sa Gins sina LA Tenorio na nakikibaka sa colon cancer at Japeth Aguilar (knee).

“We are playing well but San Miguel is playing probably the best in the league right now,” ani coach Tim Cone matapos dispatsahin ang NLEX 127-93 sa quarters.

Sina Perez, Vic Manuel, Mo Tautuaa at import Cameron Clark ang nasa unahan ng kampanya ng SMB.

Bumabandera sa Gins sina Christian Standhardinger, Jamie Malonzo, Scottie Thompson at Justin Brownlee.

“They are sharing the ball, they play defense a little differently from us – it is super effective,” dagdag ni Cone. “They lead the league in defense, I believe. But it’s going to be a really, really tough series even if June Mar is not there.” (Vladi Eduarte)