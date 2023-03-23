BOI nakatutok sa 90 Chinese investment

Mahigpit na sinusubaybayan ng Bureau of Investments (BOI) ang mahigit 90 Chinese investments sa iba’t ibang sektor, ayon kay Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“I am pleased to share that as of February 2023, the BOI, the Board of Investments is monitoring 90 active investment leads from Chinese companies engaged in manufacturing, information technology, business process ma­nagement, and renewable energy,” wika ni Marcos Jr. sa kanyang talumpati sa 33rd Biennial Convention of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FFCCCI).

Ibinida ng presidente ang naging biyahe nito sa China kung saan nilagdaan ang maraming kasunduan na naging daan para mapabuti ang kalakalan at pagnenegosyo sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at China.

Kabilang sa nilagdaan ang Memorandum of Understanding sa pagitan ng Department of Trade and Industry at ng Ministry of Commerce ng People’s Republic of China (PRC) para sa electronic commerce cooperation at ang Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements for Export of Fresh Durians sa pagitan ng Department of Agriculture at ng General Administration of Customs ng PRC. (Prince Golez)