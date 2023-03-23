WebClick Tracer

Thursday, March 23, 2023

BBM nakiisa sa pagdiriwang ng Ramadan

Nakiisa si Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong Marcos Jr. sa pagdiriwang ng Ramadan ng mga kapatid na Muslim sa bansa.

“The spiritual belief that the gate of Heaven is open during this sacred month calls upon our brothers and sisters to purify their souls against the perils of worldly pleasures as well as seek for forgiveness and peace,” ayon sa mensahe ng pangulo nitong Huwebes.

Nanawagan din ito sa publiko na ipanalangin ang mga taong nanga­ngailangan ng tulong sa panahon ng kagipitan.

“As a nation enriched with cultural diversity, let us allow our hearts to embrace the profound truth that respect conquers divisions, understanding obliterates pre­judice and love prevails over all,” ani Marcos. (Prince Golez)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
