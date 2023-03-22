WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

SPORTS

Pinoy bet Donato Gamaro runner up sa Eastern Chess

NAKISALO si New York-based Filipino Engineer Donato “Gerry” Gamaro sa second hanggang fourth place sa Class C section ng 31st annual Eastern Class Chess Championships na ginanap sa Sheraton Hartford Hotel, Bradley Airport, Windsor Locks, Connecticut kamakailan.

Nakipaghatian ng puntos si Gamaro kay Sebastian Lopez sa last round para ilista ang 4.0 points mula three wins at two draws, kaparehas ng iskor nina third Jaryd Malbin at fourth Daniel Brown.

Si Perla Uma ang nagkampeon sa prestigious Continental Chess Association tournament matapos makaipon ng 4.5 points.

Nakaraang taon ay nagkampeon ang tubong Calauan, Laguna na si Gamaro sa Under-1600 category ng 14th annual Foxwoods Open International Chess Championship na nilaro sa Foxwoods Resort Casino & Hotel sa Connecticut. (Elech Dawa)

