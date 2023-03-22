Nature is the language of art in ‘Kalikhasan’ exhibition

Photos from left: Morning without boundaries by Lex Gozon, Child by Marlene Galit, Blossoms 2 by Jake Peralta, Ebb and Flow 1 by Ediefer Gutierrez, Bamboo Series by Brando Limon Bati and Bintana S.22 by Jonathan Jalac

It is but natural for viewers to wonder what the stories of the artists are who are behind particular pieces of art. It is in our nature to wonder, to be filled with simmering curiosity. In many cases, the life of the artists — their own humble origin stories — are equal to the art that they have created: as entrancing and intriguing. Twenty-six talented visual artists and sculptors recently put in their time and artistry to present a 70-plus-piece collection (rich in color, form and figuration) featured in “Kalikhasan” at Robinsons Land ARTablado in Robinsons Galleria, which is on view until March 31.

As the exhibition statement goes, Nature is “a conduit of creativity from the Creator Himself.” The group spokesperson continues how the show is a symphony-like tribute to the cradle of life, a form of veneration to the greatest of all artists. “With their own creative gifts, the artists present the enchantment of what Nature can offer: the floors of light during sunrise, the trickling of waters, the forest during cold mornings, the crashing of the waves, or the harmony of the country field.” Viewers could just imagine how fragrant those flowers are or how lulling is the whistle made by bamboo leaves.

“And with that, they will be romancing with Nature as they walk upon the world of ‘Kalikhasan.”

Rinaldi De Guzman always dreamed of one day picking up the brush. But he had another calling as a doctor. After his retirement, this New York-based medical practitioner decided that he would apply his surgical skills to create figurative, abstract, impressionist watercolor pieces intended to evoke all kinds of emotions in viewers, to get their hearts pumping. Sculptor James Frani Dayrit started out as a welding inspector. After wrapping up work on a high-profile project, Dayrit had time on his hands. And, while sitting in his workshop at home, he looked at the discarded pieces of junk around him — stainless car bumper, ribs and bits of metal and what-have-you. Something stirred in him, so he decided to create a sculpture of a sitting bird on a bed of grass. Dayrit’s pieces have been flying off the shelves ever since.

Zorrick Enriquez and Ica Horrario-Enriquez are a couple and are both into art: the husband creates seascapes, landscapes and skyscapes, while the wife sees the flower as a metaphor for herself as an artist. You could just imagine the conversations the two of them have at home.

Varying their stories and backgrounds may be, these four are part of an art group under the Daloy-Likha banner that see Nature as an ever-replenishing source of inspiration. It is what entrances and intrigues them the most.

The other participating artists are: Adler Llagas, Brando Limon Bati, Noel Bueza, Bing Siochi, Rebie Abas, Al Perez, Nap Limaten Bungalan, Nani Reyes, John Guarnes, Ediefer Gutierrez, Ica Horario-Enriquez, Jake Peralta, James Frani Dayrit, Jonathan Jalac, Jun Sergio Rocha, Lex Gozon, Maan Premacio, Marlene Ayen Galit, Eunice Logro, Pauline Racelis, Rinaldi de Guzman, Sherwin Paul Gonzales, Dean Gonzales, Vincent Christopher Gonzales, and Zorrick Enriquez.

The Daloy-Likha art group encourages these artists to get their creative juices flowing and, at the same time, to sublimely render what surrounds and nourishes us all.

Daloy-Likha pertains to both the farm owned by visual artist Emmanuel “Noel” P. Bueza (Daloy-Likha Art and Nature Hub) and the international arts, culture, and environmental organization that he and his wife and friends have founded (Daloy-Likha International Arts and Nature Society Inc.). Bueza and his wife Marilyn, Engr. Edsel Paroan, and Pauline Juliet Blazo Racelis are the people behind Daloy-Likha, and together with the pioneer members, they are committed to their cause.

Daloy-Likha means “creative flow,” and it is the best term to describe the organization’s vision and advocacy: to be the a safe haven for artists, cultural workers and environmental advocates, as well as to be in the forefront for the advancement of cultural and artistic rights of the Filipino while also advancing the cause for the environment and sustainable living.

It is synergistic that the people behind Daloy-Likha chose ARTablado as their venue: both are championing artists from all walks of life and are giving a platform, a space, an opportunity for Filipino art practitioners to express themselves — unencumbered by mainstream art scene concerns.

Daloy-Likha founder Noel Bueza explains, “Sa mga artists, biyaya ang magkaroon ng exhibit. Kaya naisip namin ang ARTablado dahil ang ARTablado ay magandang (exhibition space) at kilala ito na mainam na espasyo para sa pagtatanghal ng exhibit.”

Attending exhibitions such as Daloy-Likha’s “Kalikhasan” is not just booking an appointment to emptily gaze at paintings, it is also a way of communing with the artists — and with the gallery or the art group behind them — who have toiled long and hard to turn their visions into a reality. It is but a natural cycle: the sun rises, the sun sets, artists paint their paintings, and viewers complete them.



Photos from left: Daloy-Likha artists pose during the exhibit opening of ARTablado Presents Kalikhasan, Wish I by Ica Horario-Enriquez, Hope by Zorrick Enriquez, Two Yellow Cattleyas by Rizaldi De Guzman and Happy Place Series 2 by Noel Bueza

***

Established in 2020, Robinsons Land ARTablado, a portmanteau of “art” and “entablado” is Robinsons Land’s very own stage in showcasing the Filipino ingenuity and creativity. This platform allows emerging artists to freely express themselves through art and paves the way to greater recognition of their talent and hard work. To date, ARTablado has mounted numerous exhibitions and hosted over 300 artists.