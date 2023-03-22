Mercito Gesta vs Floyd Schofield, Jr. niluluto ng Golden Boy Promotions

PUNTIRYA ni dating Filipino world title contender Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta ang makalaban muli para sa world belt.

Inanunsyo ni Golden Boy Promotions chairman at Hall of Fame six-division champion Oscar De La Hoya na sunod na makakalaban ni Gesta sa undercard bout nina Gervonta “Tank” Davis at Ryan “KingRy” Garcia sa Abril 22 si Floyd Schofield, Jr. sa T-Mobile Arena, Paradise sa Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I think (Gesta) can possibly fight on the Ryan Garcia-Tank Davis card against Floyd Schofield, which I’m thinking,” saad ni De La Hoya sa panayam ni DAZN’s Chris Mannix.

“I’m putting on my promoter hat. I’m thinking about matches that the fight fans want to see. That can be a possibility.”

Nasilat ng 35-anyos na California-based Filipino boxer ang dating IBF junior-lightweight champion na si Joseph Diaz, Jr. sa bisa ng split decision kamakailan sa The Walter Pyramid sa California State University-Long Beach.

Subalit kung si Gesta ang masusunod, mas nais nitong makalaban si William Zepeda na minsan na niyang napag-aralan ang laro.

“If I were to choose my next opponent, I want William “El Camaron” Zepeda next,” wika ni Gesta matapos ang pinakamalaking panalo sa karera sa boksing.

“I feel great about the outcome,” ani Gesta. “We had our game plan and I listened to my corner. It was a close fight. With Coach Marvin Somodio, I have learned that I can move around a lot more and I am excited to have another full training camp with him.” (Gerard Arce)