Marcos ibibisto 4 bagong tambayan ng US military sa ‘Pinas

Isasapubliko ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa mga susunod na araw ang apat na bagong Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) facilities ng Pilipinas at Estados Unidos.

“We’ll make a formal announcement. But yes, they have been identified and before I announce it, we will formalize it with our partners in the United States so that sabay-sabay naman ang ano, hindi natin i-prempt ‘yong kanilang pinaplano,” paglalahad ni Marcos sa media interview nitong Miyerkoles.

“So, there are four extra sites scattered around the Philippines. There are some in the North, there are some around Palawan, there are some further South. So iba-iba talaga. It’s really to defend our eastern coast,” dugtong ng Pangulo.

Tiniyak naman ni Marcos na nakausap na ng national government ang mga lokal na opisyal na pagtatayuan ng mga bagong EDCA site at naiintindihan naman nila ang pangangailangan nito.

“We explained to them why it was important that we have that and why it will actually be good for their pro¬vince. And mukha namang naintindihan nila because those who had interposed some objections are really right now, naintindihan naman nila and they come around to support the idea of an EDCA site in their province,” saad ni Marcos. (Prince Golez)