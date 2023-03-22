WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Kamara inaprub 23 bet ng LEDAC

Bago ang Holy Week break ng sesyon, natapos na ng Kamara de Representantes ang 23 sa 31 panukala na prayoridad na maipasa ng Legislative-Exe¬cutive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

Sa 23 panukalang natapos ng Kamara, sinabi ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na dalawa na ang pinirmahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. at naging batas.

“We have done our share in passing important pieces of legislation that will help the country recover from the crippling impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and external shocks that adversely affect the economy and the nation,” sabi ni Romualdez. “That was our commitment during the series of meetings at LEDAC. That is our continuing commitment to the Filipino people.”

Ang dalawang panukala na naisabatas na ay ang SIM Registration Act at pagpapaliban ng Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante