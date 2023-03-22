Kamara inaprub 23 bet ng LEDAC

Bago ang Holy Week break ng sesyon, natapos na ng Kamara de Representantes ang 23 sa 31 panukala na prayoridad na maipasa ng Legislative-Exe¬cutive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

Sa 23 panukalang natapos ng Kamara, sinabi ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na dalawa na ang pinirmahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. at naging batas.

“We have done our share in passing important pieces of legislation that will help the country recover from the crippling impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and external shocks that adversely affect the economy and the nation,” sabi ni Romualdez. “That was our commitment during the series of meetings at LEDAC. That is our continuing commitment to the Filipino people.”

Ang dalawang panukala na naisabatas na ay ang SIM Registration Act at pagpapaliban ng Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)