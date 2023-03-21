Yari ka kay Pacman! Manny Pacquiao isasagupa kay Conor ‘Destroyer’ Benn

IBINUNYAG ni Matchroom Sport Promotions Chairman Eddie Hearn na malaki ang potensiyal na matuloy ang bakbakan sa pagitan ng nag-iisang eight-division World champion na si Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao at undefeated British boxer na si Conor “The Destroyer” Benn sakaling magkasundong itulak ito ngayong taon.

Sinagot ng 43-anyos na British promoter ang mga sunod-sunod na espekulasyon at mga katanungan tungkol sa katayuan ng nilulutong Pacquiao-Benn showdown.

Ito’y sakaling piliin ng kampo ni Benn si Pacman bilang susunod na katunggali, na pinagpipilian ring makatapat sina dating IBO super middleweight titlist Chris “Next Gen” Eubank, Jr. at dating IBF welterweight title holder Kell “The Special One” Brook.

“It’s ready to go. We’ve got a couple of site offers. It’s whether we select that fight out of the three,” saad ni Hearn sa panayam rito ng FightHubTV.

“Manny Pacquiao wants the (Benn) fight badly. Again, when you talk about criticism, Conor’s best wins are Chris Algieri and Chris Van Heerden, right? There was a lot of people that prior to his problems said, ‘he’s never boxed anyone, he’s not that good,’ and now all of the sudden a fight with Manny is a horrific mismatch because Conor is this unbelievable fighter at 147 pounds.”

Nag-ugat ang pag-uudyok sa tapatang Pacquiao-Benn nang maibalik muli sa 147-pound rankings ang 26-anyos na dating WBA Continental 147-lb titlist kasunod ng dalawang beses na pagpositibo sa ipinagbabawal na performance-enhancing substance (clomiphene).

Mayroong nilulutong laban kay Benn ang Matchroom sa darating na Hunyo 3 sa Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“The WBC have cleared him, he’s been reinstated in the rankings, he can fight anywhere in the world except Britain. And I want him to fight in Britain so that’s the next stage,” wika ni Hearn patungkol sa pagpataw ng suspensiyon kay Benn ng British Boxing Board of Control dahil sa pumalyang drug test.

Samantala, mayroon namang dinidinig na kaso ang 44-anyos na dating senador sa Orange County sa California na ipinataw ng Paradigm Sports Management founder at CEO Audie Attar patungkol sa “breached of contract” na isinampa rito.

Matatandaan namang pumirma ng one-fight bout si Pacquiao sa kilalang Japanese Promotions na RIZIN para lumaban sa isang exhibition match ngayong taon kasunod ng isang laban kay South Korean fighter DK Yoo nitong 2022.

“The end of the day that’s a big fight that I’ve discussed with Sean Gibbons [MP Promotions President]. You’ve seen social media, they’re on me non-stop to make that fight,” sey pa ni Hearn. (Gerard Arce)