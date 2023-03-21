Romualdez pinush one-strike policy kontra ‘ninja cops’

Hiniling ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez sa Philippine National Police (PNP) na mahigpit na ipatupad ang one-strike policy laban sa mga tinaguriang “ninja cops” at iba pang tiwaling pulis kabilang ang kanilang mga pinuno.

Ginawa ng lider ng Kamara ang panawagan bago makipagpulong muli sa mga opisyal ng PNP matapos mapaulat na 13 kawani ng PNP Criminal Investigation and Detention Group (CIDG)-National Capital Region ang inakusahang nangikil sa grupo ng Chinese businessmen.

“What is happening to our policemen? They are supposed to protect our citizens but they are accused of doing ‘hulidap’ and other extortion and illegal activities,” dismayadong pahayag ni Romualdez.

Dahil dito, ayon kay Romualdez, “I am appea­ling to our PNP chief to apply the one-strike policy not only to those involved in these activities but to their superiors. If the erring policemen belong to a station or a group, the station or group commander should be covered by such policy as well on the basis of command responsibility.” (Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas)