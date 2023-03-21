PBBM, VP Sara, mga NCR mayor, cong mataas approval, trust rating – RPMD

Inilabas ng RPMD “Boses ng Bayan-NCR” survey na isinagawa noong Feb. 25- March 8 ay nagpapakita na si President Bongbong Marcos ay nakatanggap ng 77% approval at 83% trust ratings. Si Vice President Sara Duterte ay mayroong 75% approval at 81% trust ratings. Mula Disyembre 2022 NCR poll, tumaas ng +4% at +5% ang performance scores ni PBBM at VP Duterte, ayon sa pagkakabanggit.

Lumitaw din sa independent, non-commissioned survey ng RPMD sa National Capital Region (NCR) na si Mayor Joy Belmonte ang may pinakamataas na performance rating sa lahat ng local chief executive sa NCR, sa 94%. Sa 91% ratings, statistically tied naman sa ikalawang pwesto sina City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval ng Malabon, Along Malapitan ng Caloocan, at John Rey Tiangco ng Navotas.

Nagtabla sa ikatlong pwesto naman sina Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano at Mandaluyong Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr. na may 90 percent performance rating. Si Mayor Abigail Binay ng Makati at Vico Sotto ng Pasig ay nakatali sa ikaapat na ranggo na may magkaparehong 87% approval rating. Nasa ikalimang puwesto si Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro at Imelda Aguilar ng Las Piñas na may 84 porsiyentong pag-apruba.

Sina Ruffy Biazon ng Muntinlupa (83%), Lani Cayetano ng Taguig (80%), Honey Lacuna ng Manila (80%), Wes Gatchalian ng Valenzuela City (78%), Eric Olivarez ng Parañaque (78%), Francis Zamora ng San Juan (75%) at Ike Ponce III ng Pateros (72%) ay inuri ang ikaanim hanggang ikasampu, ayon sa pagkakabanggit, sa mga nangungunang NCR Mayors.

Makikita rin sa survey na ang mga Top NCR District Representatives na sina Toby Tiangco (92.5%) ng Navotas City, Camille Villar (923%) ng Las Piñas City, at Oca Malapitan (92.1%) ng Caloocan City ay istatistikal na nagtabla sa unang pwesto sa National Capital Region (NCR) batay sa kanilang performance evaluation ratings.

Ang ikalawang pwesto sa job performance assessment ay ibinahagi nina Marvin Rillo (88.7%) ng Quezon City, Marivic Co-Pilar (88.5%) ng Quezon City, at Boyet Gonzales II (88.3%) ng Mandaluyong City. Tabla rin sa ikatlong pwesto sa job appraisal score sina Franz Pumaren (86.6%) ng Quezon City, Dean Asistio (86.4%) ng Caloocan City, at Patrick Michael “PM” Vargas (86.2%).

Stella Quimbo (84.4%) ng Marikina City, Tony Calixto (84.3%) ng Pasay City, at Roman Romulo (84.1%) ng Pasig City ay nagtabla sa ikaapat na puwesto batay sa kanilang performance ratings. Gus Tambunting (82.7%) ng Parañaque City, Jaye Lacson-Noel (82.5%) ng Malabon City, at Arjo Atayde (82.4%) ng Quezon City ang nagtabla naman sa ikalimang puwesto.

In the overall performance evaluation, NCR awarded PBBM and VP Sara an excellent rating. NCR Mayors, the local chief executives whose responsibilities are vast and include a variety of roles, were evaluated by their residents and ranked based on the ratings they received. Constituents appraised and ranked District Representatives based on representation, legislation, and constituent service. The survey was part of the national poll “Boses ng Bayan” per city in every region with a total of 10,000 respondents. The margin of error is +/-1% and 95% confidence level. Respondents are proportional to the voting population and randomly selected, said Dr. Paul Martinez, Executive Director of RPMD.