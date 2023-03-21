Kilalanin: 23-anyos engineer na, professor pa

Sabi nga nila na sa buhay, anumang makuha o matanggap mo, just pay it forward. Pinatunayan ‘yan ng isang kelot engineer mula sa Albay na piniling magbalik ng kanyang natutunan sa pamamagitan ng pagtuturo.

Siya si Engr. Kleo Dave Lajarca, 23-anyos tubong- Legazpi City. Nagtapos siya ng kanyang bachelor’s degree sa University of Santo Tomas – Legazpi noong June 2022 at pumasa naman siya ng Civil Engineering Licensure Examination noong November ng parehong taon.

Sa ngayon ay nagtatrabaho siya sa Makapa Land Corporation bilang Project Engineer tuwing umaga at part-time professor sa kanyang alma mater tuwing gabi.

Pagbabahagi ni Engr. Lajarca sa Abante News, “Nag-decide ako maging prof because I want to help those engineering students in UST-L to excel more through the course, I want them to learn a lot but also have fun, dahil ‘yun ‘yung gusto ko ma-experience while I was still a student. I want to do my best to help them pass the board exam.”

Ilan sa mga kurso na kanyang handle ay Advance mathematics, Hydrology, at CE Laws, Ethics, & Contracts.

Nais din umano niyang makatulong sa iba na maabot din ang kanilang goals. “Time flies quick, date I was just dreaming or fantasizing myself working or just passing the board, but now na na-achieve ko na ‘yung goals ko, I decided to help them achieve on the same goal, to become a licensed civil engineer,” aniya.

Sa kabila nito, sinisigurado ni Engr. Lajarca na nama-manage niya nang maayos ang kanyang schedule.

“I don’t procrastinate since I was young, I don’t like cramming and I am a well organized person. I have my time frame and I have my to do list throughout the year kung ano ang mga kailangan kong gawin, in order for me to do things properly and finish them on time. I prefer myself doing something than doing nothing at all. I like being productive everyday,” aniya.

Dagdag pa rito, nagbigay din siya ng payo sa mga gustong mag-part-time teaching din.

Sabi niya, “If passion niyo talaga magturo and your main goal is to teach students, I recommend being a part-time teacher/professor. The joy on seeing your students learn and appreciate hard subject, makes me happy. Salary is just a bonus, but guiding them throughout their journey on their goal is a long term happiness.” (Moises Caleon)