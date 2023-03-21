Joljo Lastimosa, TNT ‘gigilitan’ Phoenix

Mga laro Miyerkoles: (Araneta Coliseum)

3:00pm – Phoenix vs TNT

5:45pm – Magnolia vs Meralco

HANGGA’T maaari, sa isang laro lang din kukunin ng no. 1 TNT ang isang silya sa PBA Governors Cup semifinals laban sa no. 8 Phoenix.

“That’s the grand plan,” ani coach Jojo Lastimosa, hindi na aaksayahin ang twice-to-beat bonus sa quarterfinals.

Bakbakan ang Tropang Giga at Fuel Masters sa first game mamaya sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Markado na ng TNT ang armas ng Phoenix.

“It’s always their defense. They try to get you uncomfortable by playing their defense,” litanya ni Jolas. “We also have to watch out for their shooters, sila Tyler (Tio), RR (Garcia), RJ Jazul and si Jason (Perkins) who can play inside-outside. Of course, si (Du’vaughn) Maxwell who is unselfish … and then (Encho) Serrano who is their spark off the bench.”

Bukod kina Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at Mikey Williams, aasa ang Tropa kina Jayson Castro, RR Pogoy, Kelly Williams, Calvin Oftana.

Tatasahan na rin ng TNT si Poy Erram, ngayon lang maglalaro matapos operahan sa tuhod bago ang season-ending conference. (Vladi Eduarte)