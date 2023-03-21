CPA huhubaran ng lisensiya sa P25B resibo scam

Namimiligrong makulong at mawalan ng lisensiya ang Certified Public Accountant (CPA) na sangkot sa P25.5 bilyon resibo scam.

Ito ang tiniyak ni Bureau of Internal Re­venue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui, Jr. matapos na pamunuan ang pagsasampa ng reklamong administratibo laban sa accountant na hindi muna pina­ngalanan sa Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) at kasong kriminal sa Department of Justice (DOJ) dahil sa paglabag sa CPA Code of Ethics.

“We have a list of all the buyers and sel­lers of these ghost receipts, including the accountants that allowed the buyers and sellers to profit from these ghost receipts by evading taxes­. Businesses and taxpayer­s who use these ghost receipts in their returns will not only be audited by the BIR, they will also be arrested and spend 6-10 years in prison,” ayon kay Lumagui.

Ang naturang accountant ay ikinukunsidera na “conspirator” sa ghost receipts scam kung saan ineksamin nito at ini-audit ang book of accounts ng mga kompanya.

“He certified audited financial statements containing essential misstatement of facts, in relation to the tran­saction, taxable income, and deduction of her clients, all in violation of Section 257 of the Tax Code,” giit ni Lumagui.

Nauna rito ay sinampahan ng BIR ng kaso ang apat na korporas­yon na sangkot sa mga pekeng resibo na ikinalugi ng gobyerno ng P25 bilyon. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)