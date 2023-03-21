WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

NEWS

4 pang sundalo sa Degamo killing sumuko

Apat pang suspek sa pagpaslang kay Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo ang sumuko sa Philippine military, ayon kay Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Sa isang ambush interview nitong Martes, sinabi ng kalihim na lahat ng “attack team” sa pamamaslang kay Degamo noong Marso 4 ay nasa kustodiya na ng mga awtoridad.

“Well, there have been four extra surrenders in the Degamo case. Almost, we have almost [all] the people there as part of the thing that attacked Governor Degamo, we have almost all of them in custody,” saad ni Remulla.

Ang apat na suspek na dating mga sundalo, ay ite-turnover sa Department of Justice ngayong Miyerkoles nang umaga. Matatandaang nakaladkad ang pangalan ni Negros Oriental Rep. Arnie Teves Jr. bilang utak umano sa pamamaslang.

“They’re on their way here. We hope that they will be here in Manila by tonight and will be turned over to us by tomorrow morning,” ani Remulla.

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
