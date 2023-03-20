Mikee Quintos suportado pag-out ni Klea Pineda

Marami ang natuwa sa ginawang pag-out ng Kapuso actress at ‘StarStruck’ season 6 winner na si Klea Pineda.

Hindi na itinago ni Klea ang kanyang tunay na pagkatao at proud siyang maging miyembro ng LGBTQIA+ community. Ginawa niya ito sa kanyang 24th birthday at sinabing hindi na siya natatakot sa anumang sasabihin pa ng ibang tao sa revelation kung ano talaga siya.



Sa isang bahagi ng kanyang post sa Instagram, sinabi niyang, “My sexuality is just one aspect of my life and it won’t stop me from chasing after my dreams. I am still the same Klea that you loved and supported throughout the years. The only difference now is I can proudly say that I’m gay!”



Ilang sa mga Kapuso star ang naging proud sa pag-out ni Klea.



Sey ni Mikee Quintos, “So proud of you, birthday girl!! Love you!!”



Sey naman ni Thia Tomalla, “You are equally worthy to give love and be loved! I’m so proud of you!!!!”



Pagbati naman ni Mikoy Morales. “Ang totoong unboxing! Happy Birthday!”



Ang ka-batch naman ni Klea sa ‘StarStruck’ na si Jay Arcilla ay nagsabing “Proud & Happy brother here!!!”



Ang sabi naman ng minsang naka-partner ni Klea na si Addy Raj, “Wow, I had no idea! But you know what? That’s so cool! It doesn’t change a thing about how awesome you are. Thank you for trusting us with this important part of your life, and for being brave enough to come out. This will truly empower a lot of people, and I’m honored to be your friend. You can always count on me for love, support, and terrible puns. Congratulations on this big step and Happy birthday!”



Isang netizen naman ang nagsabi kay Klea, “Wag mag-alala. I still love you for who you are. I myself have LGBTQIA+ relatives so open minded din ako. Mas hanga ako sa generation nyo today kasi mas tanggap unlike dati na… May dalang kutya at insults. So cheers.”

Sino naman kaya ang susunod na celebrity na magkakalakas ng loob na mag-out din like Klea? (Ruel Mendoza)