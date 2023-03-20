CA nilusaw piyansa ni Mayor Baldo! Judge sinupalpal sa Batocabe murder case

Pinawalang-bisa ng Court of Appeals (CA) ang dalawang utos ng Legazpi City Regional Trial Court na makapagpiyansa si Daraga, Mayor Carlwyn Baldo matapos itong masangkot sa pagpaslang kay Ako Bicol party-list Representative Rodel Batocabe noong 2018.

Sa 10 pahinang desisyon ng 12th Division ng CA, nagkaroon umano ng grave abuse of discretion si Judge Maria Theresa San Juan-Loquillano ng Legazpi City Regional Trial Court, Branch 10 sa pagpayag na makapagpiyansa si Baldo kahit na may iprinisintang ebidensya at testigo ang prosekusyon laban sa alkalde.

Ayon sa desisyon ng CA na nilabas noong Marso 1, 2023, inutusan ang RTC na ulitin ang pagdinig sa bail petition ni Baldo.

“The invalidation of the two assailed orders will not ipso facto result in the assumption that evidence of guilt is strong or vice versa. In our view, the equitable course of action is to remand the incident to the trial court to make a new, immediate, and updated assessment of all the evidence at hand and to issue the appropriate Order containing the summary thereof with its resolution on Baldo’s entitlement to bail,” ayon sa desisyon ng appellate court.

Binanggit pa ng CA na nagkamali ang RTC dahil hindi nito isinalang-alang ang testimonya ng tatlong testigo ng prosekusyon.

“The trial court overstepped its discretion when it intentionally excluded the three witnesses without offering any valid reason or explanation other than citing its very authority to exercise discretion. This line of reasoning is absurd, if not shallow,” ayon sa CA.

Nabatid naman sa kampo ni Batocabe na ililipat ang kaso laban kay Mayor Baldo sa Manila Regional Trial Court.

“It is nevertheless significant in showing that the decision of Loquillano is abusive and wrong and that we have a strong case,” ayon sa kampo ni Batocabe.

Si Batocabe at ang security aide na si SPO2 Orlando Diaz ay napatay nang tambangan habang papalabas ng Burgos Elementary School sa Daraga, Albay matapos mamigay ng regalo sa mga residente ng bayan noong Disyembre 2018.

Kinasuhan si Baldo ng double murder at six counts ng frustrated murder pero pinayagan na makapagpiyansa ng P8.72 milyong halaga ng surety bond na kinabibilangan ng mga titulo ng lupa.(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)