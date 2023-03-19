WebClick Tracer

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
SPORTS

PH gymnastics tumanggap ng mga kagamitan sa Japan

MAKAKAPAGSANAY na ang mga kabataang gymnast na gustong sumunod sa yapak ni world champion at Olympian Carlos Edriel ‘Caloy’ Yulo nang magkaloob ang Japan ng mga de kalidad na kagamitan.

Dinaluhan ni Yulo sa pagbabalik bansa ang inagurasyon nbg Japan Cultural Grassroots Project katambal ang Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) sa Gymnastics Hall ng Rizal Memorial Sports Complex sa Manila.

Naroon din sina Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhito, PSC Board of Commissioners sa pangunguna ni Chairman Richard Bachmann, POC Board members, ilang Nnational Sports Association presidents, at mga kasapi ng Youth and Sports Development Committees sa Senado at Kongeso.

“One of the keystone projects of GAP is to develop further and expand our grassroots program that is aligned with the POC and PSC’s campaign to discover potential gymnasts within Metro Manila and from different regions in the country,” pahayag ng Japan Embassy.

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante