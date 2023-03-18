Maroons nabingwit NCAA Juniors MVP

SABI nga ng matalinghagang kasabihan sa University of the Philippines, walang ibang patutunguhan kundi sa kanila.

Ito na nga ang magiging daan na tatahakin ng mga incoming blue-chip rookie na sina reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Juniors MVP Luis Pablo, mythical five member Seven Gagate at Joshua Coronel matapos mangakong maglaro sa koponan sa susunod na season.

Hindi man pinalad na makuha ang korona sa NCAA para sa College of Saint Benilde-La Salle Greenhills Greenies matapos walisin sa best-of-three championship series ng Colegio de San Juan de Letran Squires nitong nagdaang Huwebes, nagpahiwatig na ang tatlong manlalaro na tumalon sa Diliman-based squad upang ituloy ang kanilang collegiate career.

Kinumpiram ng malalapit na tagasuporta ng UP men’s basketball team na ‘Nowhere To Go But UP’ ang pagbibigay ng kasiguruhan ng tatlong manlalaro kasunod ng paglabas ng mga litrato kasama si coach Goldwin Monteverde.

“Their accomplishments on the court are well documented, but what has really impressed us is their character and maturity,” wika ni UP MBT Director for Operations Bo Perasol. “We feel extremely blessed to have Luis, Josh, and Seven on our team.”

Tinukoy ni coach Monteverde na may potensiyal ang tatlong manlalaro na agad na makapagbigay ng kontribusyon sa susunod na 86th season, na planong makabawi sa pagkabigo kontra Ateneo Blue Eagles noong nagdaang taon.

“It all boils down to hard work. If all of our rookies take their cue from the veterans and work hard, our team will do well,” wika ni Monteverde. (Gerard Arce)