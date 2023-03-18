WebClick Tracer

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

ICC naglabas ng warrant of arrest kay Pres. Putin

putin

Naglabas ng warrant of arrest ang International Criminal Court laban kay Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ito ay dahil sa paglabag nito sa unlawful deportation ng mga batang Ukrainian.

Bukod pa Putin ay inisyuhan din ng warrant ng si Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights Maria Lvova-Belova para sa kaparehong kaso.

“Today, pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued warrants of arrest for two individuals in the context of the situation in Ukraine: Mr Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Ms Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova,” ani ng ICC sa isang statement.

Naganap umano ang krimen noong Pebrero 24, 2022 nang salakayin ng Russia ang Ukraine.

“Putin is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” dagdag pa nito.

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante