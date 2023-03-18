ICC naglabas ng warrant of arrest kay Pres. Putin

Naglabas ng warrant of arrest ang International Criminal Court laban kay Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ito ay dahil sa paglabag nito sa unlawful deportation ng mga batang Ukrainian.

Bukod pa Putin ay inisyuhan din ng warrant ng si Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights Maria Lvova-Belova para sa kaparehong kaso.

“Today, pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued warrants of arrest for two individuals in the context of the situation in Ukraine: Mr Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Ms Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova,” ani ng ICC sa isang statement.

Naganap umano ang krimen noong Pebrero 24, 2022 nang salakayin ng Russia ang Ukraine.

“Putin is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” dagdag pa nito.