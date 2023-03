Michael Jordan balak ibenta majority share sa Hornets

KINUKUNSIDERA ni NBA legend Michael Jordan na ibenta ang majority stake nito sa Charlotte Hornets.

“Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is engaged in serious talks to sell a majority stake in the franchise to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall.” ayon kay Adrian Wojnarowski ng ESPN.

“No deal is imminent, but there’s significant momentum on a sale that would eventually install Plotkin and Schnall as the co-governors of the Hornets, sources said. If sale is completed, Jordan would be expected to keep a minority stake in team.”

Kung sakaling matuloy ang pagbenta, dito na matatapos ang 13 taon ni Jordan bilang majority owner ng nasabing koponan.

Taong 2010, nagbayad si Jordan ng $275 milyon para sa majority stake ng Hornets.

Sa kasalukuyan, ang Hornets ay pinangungunahan nina LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier at Gordon Hayward. (CS)